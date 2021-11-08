Meet Dr. Shekira Yahaya, 2021 UDS Best Graduating Medical student

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

A young lady from the University for Development Studies (UDS), gained a lot of accolades after she swept nearly all the awards at the 2021 graduation ceremony of the school’s medical school.



Dr. Shekira Yahaya was adjudged the best Medical Student at the event, grabbing seven out of the nine awards that were up for grabs on the day.



According to multiple social media posts sighted by GhanaWeb, it is reported that she took home the following awards: Best Overall Medical Student, Mr. Poku Prize for Best Medical Student in Paediatrics and Child Health, Ghana Medical Association Award for Overall Best Medical Student, Vice-Chancellor Award for Best Student in MBChB, Dean’s Award for Overall Best Graduating Medical Student, Dr. Sory Prize for Best All-round Graduating Medical Student, and Registrar’s Award for Best Student in MBChB.



According to a mynewsgh.com report, other awards won on the day were the Dr. Patricia Turner Prize for Occupational Medicine and Dr. Bill Turner Prize for Best Student in Family Medicine, which were won by Dr. Agyemang Eric and Dr. Sabeng Marfo Patience.



