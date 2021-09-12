Meet Big Mama, the Ghanaian woman who has taken Kumasi Market to Germany

Diasporian News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian woman identified as Big Mama has made her mark in the business space in Germany.



Big Mama as she is popularly known among West Africans in Germany, is the brain behind a 3-storey building shop that trades largely in Ghanaian products.



Relocating to join her husband in 2013, Big Mama says she birthed the business idea, Kumasi market, due to her love for trading.



She disclosed this in an interview with Magraheb Daily, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Speaking about what motivated her to start such a business in Germany, Big Mama responded, "the trading thing is my God-given talent. My parents were doing the same business in Ghana when I was born. So when I completed St Louis SHS and there was nothing for me to do, I started the doing the trading business. I travelled to Togo, Nigeria, Dubai and China to purchase goods."



Big Mama added that though her husband initially had doubts about the sustainability of the idea, along the line, he saw how fast the business was growing and gave her all his support.



"So when I joined my husband here in Germany, I knew I couldn't do any other work than what I love the most, trading. He even had doubts about the success and sustainability of the job, in the beginning, but along the line, he saw my inner gift and gave me all the support."



At the moment, she has employed 12 people - 8 workers and 4 drivers - to help expand her scope.



Just like the everyday Kumasi market in Ghana, she sells a variety of groceries and Ghanaian-made items - corn dough, cassava dough, Kente, prekese, yam, salted tilapia, among others, can be found in her shop.



Watch the interview below:



