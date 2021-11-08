Meet Adam Mohammed; UDS’ overall best student for 2021 with a GPA of 4.90

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Adam Mohammed was adjudged the overall best student for the 2021 Graduating class of the University for Development Studies (UDS).



He is said to have on a scale of 5.0.



Unlike many whose social lives are affected by their pursuit of academic excellence, Adam Mohammed who involved in several extracurricular activities whiles he was a student of the University.



He says he involved himself in such activities to become an all-rounded individual and the great leader he aspires to be.



Profile of Adam Mohammed Abideen



Adam Mohammed Abideen is the first in the family of six children. He is a young man with a passion for numbers and a strong interest in business, particularly the accounting and finance disciplines.



He was born in Tamale in 1998 and had both my basic and secondary education in Tamale. He attended Business Senior High School, Tamale where he studied Business. In 2016, he was accepted into the University for Development Studies (UDS), Wa Campus to pursue a 2-years Diploma in Integrated Business Studies. He completed the course in with Distinction and a final CGPA of 4.87 in 2018. That same year, he was admitted by UDS to pursue a 3-years top up degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). He specialized in Accounting and graduated as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the UDS Class of 2021. Adam Mohammed graduated with a final CGPA 4.90 on a scale of 5.0.



Whilst in Level 300, Adam took a bold step to enroll onto the professional course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) to study towards becoming a chartered accountant. He wrote and passed all Level 1 papers in my first attempt in November 2019. Adam Mohammed emerged National Best Scorer in Financial Accounting and Business & Corporate Law and was adjudged the Overall Best Student in the Level.



Adam Mohammed was part of the university’s team that competed in the 2020 edition of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge, an annual business-focused quiz competition for business schools in Ghana, organized by Graphic Business in Partnership with ICAG. With his contribution and that of the team, UDS placed first in the competition after beating the defending champions, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the grand finale. Adam Mohammed also emerged as the most outstanding contestant in the year’s edition.



Adam participated in many extracurricular activities and took an interest in leadership during my studies. He held several leadership roles across various associations on campus, including President of the Business Students’ Association (BUSA).



He is currently doing his National Service with PwC Ghana and aspires to be a seasoned accounting and finance professional and ultimately a business leader.



Awards Won On the Day



✅ UDS Award for Overall Best Graduating Student



✅ Vice Chancellor’s Award for Best Graduating Male Student (Humanities)



✅ Alumni Award for Best Graduating Male Student (Humanities)



✅ Best Graduating Student in the School of Business & Law



✅ Best Graduating Male Student in the School of Business & Law