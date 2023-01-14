You are here: HomeNews2023 01 14Article 1695086

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Meek Mill saga: Jubilee House not tourist site to be used for music video – Rex Omar

Rex Omar play videoRex Omar

Many people are expressing divided opinion on social media after American rapper, Meek Mill, who recently paid a visit to Ghana released a music video he shot inside the seat of government.

Meek Mill was billed to perform at the Afrochella event in Accra and was later spotted with the President at the Jubilee House together with Akufo-Addo’s daughter who is the Chief Executive Officer at the Creative Arts Council.

Watch Rex Omar’s submission below;