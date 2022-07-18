Medley Ghana Choir, KJM Foundation provide potable water for residents of Miawani after GhanaWeb report

Regional News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Mark Cypher

Medley Ghana Choir a Seventh Day Adventist choral group under the Accra West End District of the Accra City Conference of SDA, in collaboration with Kojo Jones Mensah (KJM) Foundation embarked on a project themed (Project Water Is Life).



The mission was to provide portable and clean drinking water for the people of Suhum Miawani in the Eastern Region.



The group followed up on a GhanaWeb story published on Wednesday 9th June 2021 and confirmed the Miawani community lacked a clean source of water as their only source of water which they also drunk from was a stagnant river which was contaminated and infested with germs.



They shared water with the domestic animals in the community and had also claimed three lives with one body recovered from the river and the remaining two yet to be recovered.



After the visit (Medley) to Miawani, the group decided to be the answer to their constant prayer of having a source of clean drinking water.



In partnering with KJM foundation, a foundation that deals in Humanitarian ventures and by the grace of God on the 16th of July, 2022, a commission of the borehole for the people of Miawani was done.



Some relief items such as toiletries, stationaries, student mattresses, cloths, washing detergents, mosquito nets and shoes amongst other items were also donated to the community as well.



The commission address was given by Mr. Bright Attobrah the program’s Director for Medley Ghana.



And the keynote address was by Mr. Augustine Dziworno the Program Manager for KJM foundation.



Also a thank you address was given by the Chief of Miawani, Nana Ampem Darko I. God bless all those who made this dream a reality and All Glory to God.







