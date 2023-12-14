Medical negligence allegations 'false, baseless, extortionary' - St. Johns Hospital & Fertility Center

Health News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

St. Johns Hospital and Fertility Center have warned of a pending legal action against the Ghana News Agency (GNA) over a publication to the effect that they had been sued for medical negligence by a couple.



The GNA on December 12 ran a story that a lady who lost a baby she delivered at the centre had sued the facility after she lost the baby at a referral center.



In a December 13, 2023 statement issued by lawyers for the hospital, Oak and Wuuds Law; the facility dismissed the said threat stating that it had not at all received the said court processes referred to in the GNA report.



“We wish to state that the said writ has not been served on our client and our client learnt of the said writ for the first time in your publication,” the statement read in part.



It continued to state the sequence of events that happened in August 2023 when the client called in and was attended to till she delivered and was referred to another facility due to complications.



The hospital, however, confirmed receipt of a letter of intent to sue from lawyers of the aggrieved couple and said they were ready to contest any such processes.



“We wish to state that our Client has every intention of contesting the said writ when served on our Client. Our Client strongly deny the allegations of medical negligence and any vicarious liability as claimed in the statement.



“The allegations made against our Client in the said publication are falsehood, baseless, unmeritorious and is intended to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of our client as one of the best fertility centers in the country. We also wish to inform you that this allegation can best be described as extortionary,” the statement signed by Peter Kwesi Dadzie stressed.



It subsequently gave the GNA a December 15 deadline to retract and apologize for their publication on the said issue.



