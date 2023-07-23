Medical malpractices prevalent amongst pregnant and lactating mothers in Ghana – Health Expert

Health News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Executive Secretary for Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims, Mr. Kwame Appiah, has revealed that medical malpractice is prevalent among pregnant and lactating mothers in Ghana.



According to him, pregnant women are the most common victims of malpractice when seeking health care in Ghana.



Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims, a patient-centered non-governmental group, has been leading a campaign to bring justice to victims of medical negligence in Ghana.



Speaking to Captain Koda, host of Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show “Nyansapo”, on Friday, July 21, 2023, Mr Kwame Appiah disclosed that almost half of the cases of medical negligence victims they receive are pregnant women.



These women, he noted, either get medical complications during or after their pregnancy period due to some negligence on the part of health professionals.



Speaking on their work, Mr. Kwame Appiah said the Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims is made up of lawyers, doctors, and other health professionals.



Their work, he noted, has been championing justice for medical malpractice victims through the payment of compensation, and the promotion of high competence among healthcare providers, among others.



He added that the group receives and investigates between 25 and 30 cases of alleged medical negligence nationwide every week.

“The incidence of medical negligence, so far as our organization is concerned, is high. On average, we have a minimum of 25 to 30 cases coming through,” said Executive Secretary, Kwame Appiah.



“We listen to the narrative of these patients, assess the complaints they come with, and then we can decide what to do to help them seek compensation or justice,” he added.