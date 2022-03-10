Medical doctors at GPHA hospital acquire skills on treatment of hernia

Health News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: Eye On Port

The Doctors at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Hospital in Takoradi have participated in the Operations Hernia initiative, a training program designed to train medical officers in the repair of hernias using the surgical mesh method.

This method has been globally identified as tension-free and safe, reducing the incidence of recurrence of hernia.



The training program included theoretical and practical sessions on the proper treatment procedures.



The program is seen as essential with the GPHA hospital serving as one of the key health institutions serving thousands of people in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.



This initiative was organized by the Hernia Society Ghana with the goal of reducing complications associated with hernia in society.



The Head of Health Services at the Port of Takoradi Port, Dr. George Tidakabi underscored the importance of the Hernia project.



“There are a number of our compatriots who cannot afford to pay for the full cost of hernia repair and therefore they keep it for a long time till some of them get complications. So, the hernia project came to assist such people. They are only made to pay for a pittance and for that matter they are able to go through the operation without any complications.”



A surgeon with the Hernia Society Ghana, Dr. David Olayiwola advocated for the early treatment of Hernias.



He articulated that, “when you use the mesh method, the whole aim is that it helps you to reduce the risk of recurrence to the barest minimum. Imagine using the cheap method to do it and it comes back again, you can estimate how much you have spent every time it comes back. However, if you do it with a method that may be a bit expensive than those other ones, but it helps you to solve a problem once and for all, that’s in the long run cheaper.”