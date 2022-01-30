Medical Director installed development chief at Aflao

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: GNA

The chiefs and elders of Aflao Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality have installed a Medical Director of a privately-owned King’s Hands Hospital as a development chief at Hatsukope.



Dr Kwasi Asare-Bediako was installed under the stool name, Torgbui Agbesi I in recognition of his immense contributions towards the development of the community.



This took place during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of a fully-furnished 2-unit classroom block with office and store, he built for staff and pupils of Hatsukope No.2 Basic School.



Dr Asare-Bediako was grateful to the chiefs and people of the area for his honorific title, which he did not see coming saying, when he built the classroom block for the school, it was in response to a request the school brought before him and that he had no idea that he was to be admitted into chiefdom in Aflao Traditional Area.



“Some few months ago, my dream of providing a place for these young pupils to study has now generated a bigger reward for myself and my family. Indeed, the saying that little drops of water make a mighty ocean is really true. The little bags of cement I bought to put up this building have now made me a chief in Hatsukope and Aflao Traditional Area.”



Torgbui Agbesi promised to make himself available to the Traditional Area anytime and to help contribute to its development and called for prayers and support of all to bring more development projects to the area.



Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area commended Torgbui Agbesi I for making the community his home though not a native and single-handedly constructed such a beautiful edifice and furnishing it to promote education at Hatsukope within three months.



He said had such benevolent and committed individuals been in politics, situations would have changed for the better not just in Ketu South, but nationwide in terms of completing development projects on schedule to benefit the people.



Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South described the gesture by the Medical Director as “heartwarming” and proposed that persons engaging in philanthropic activities in the Municipality be honoured to motivate other individuals and groups to join to propel development of the area.



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for the area in a speech on her behalf, thanked Dr Asare-Bediako for his benevolence and called on the school and community to take good care of the classroom block for long and ginger others to extend more support to the school.



Dr Asare-Bediako, resident at Hatsukope spent most of his years serving as a general medical practitioner at hospitals in Ketu North, Ketu South and Keta Municipalities.



After retiring from active service, he established King’s Hands Hospital in 2019 at Adidotoe near St Paul’s Senior High School (SPACO) to provide healthcare to clients far and near.



