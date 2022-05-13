Mediation in Bawku conflict has stalled - Peace Council chair

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Dr. Adu-Gyamfi says members of the mediation committee have neglected their duties



The Bawku inter-ethnic committees have not met since February 2022 – Dr. Adu-Gyamfi



Security forces in Bawku frustrated – Peace council chair



The president of the National Peace Council (NDC), Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, has said that the mediation process in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Bawku has stalled.



According to Dr. Adu-Gyamfi, the process has stalled because some members of the mediation committee have neglected their duties, asaaseradio.com reports.



“The council [NPC] has been in Bawku since the beginning of this conflict. A lot of work is being done by the regional peace council through the Bawku inter-ethnic committees.



“Unfortunately, the committee’s work has stalled because some of the members within the committee who were helping in the mediating processes have realigned with their old groups, which makes the situation very complex for us. So, the inter-ethnic committees have not been able to meet for a while. Since February [2022], it’s been very difficult bringing them together,” the peace council chair is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s The Big Bulletin.



Also, Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said that the security forces posted to keep the peace in Bawku are getting frustrated because of the sporadic shooting in the Upper East Regional capital.



“... because of the curfew, the security agencies were working deeply in the night, making sure they could control things. Now, the killing is not being done at the night, it’s being done during the day. So, when the security agencies think they can take a little bit of rest so they can go back to work, these guys [responsible for the shootings] have overturned everything. So, it’s really frustrating,” he said.



On March 16, 2022, one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku. Also, five people have been shot dead in Bawku between May 9 and May 10, 2022.



The recent shooting has led to the reinstatement of an 8:00 am to 5:00 pm curfew in the town by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery on May 11, 2022.



