Media war between Frimpong-Boateng and those he had accused of illegal mining is needless – Lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kofi Bekai, a private legal practitioner, says the media war raging between Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and others he accuses of illicit mining must end.



The lawyer believes that the media will be interested in making news and will not necessarily contribute to resolving the issues raised.



He urged the President to intervene quickly by asking the chief of staff to arrange a ceasefire with the appointees and others who are engaging the former minister in the media war.



Lawyer Bekai stated that whatever had occurred was a disgrace to the president, especially because he had committed to putting his presidency on the line to fight galamsey.



“The continuous media war is uncalled for. It is unneeded. It would rather inflate passion. The media craves headlines, so they will continue to promote the issues and the media war. The President must step in soon and call those implicated to order.



He must direct the head of staff to invite everyone involved. He should do all it takes to invite the former minister so that they may discuss the issues that have been highlighted. The government is affected by this. The President took action to address galamsey. It is a risky situation in Ghana. The report is detrimental to the government, and the president must address it.”



He further stated that the government cannot arrest ordinary Ghanaians for indulging in galamsey while allowing kingpins affiliated with authority and power to continue engaging in the crime.



“You can’t arrest those ‘small small boys’ who are engaged in galamsey while the kingpins are in town and enjoying galamsey in the dark and do nothing about it.” That is not possible.”



He reiterated that no one is above the law and that anyone found guilty of galamsey will face the consequences.



“In 2016, the country’s number one gentleman was hauled into court over an election petition.” A similar thing occurred in 2020. When they were taken to court, they were called by their names rather than his excellencies. As a result, the court shows little regard for individuals. Even if a judge commits wrongdoing, his or her colleagues will investigate and deal with the situation. Thus, government officials are not above the law.”



He wants the individuals involved to be heard and an investigation into the incident to be done.