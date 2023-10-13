Media unfair to NPP government – Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The flag bearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afriyie Akoto has disclosed that the Ghanaian media has not been fair to the current government.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Thursday, Dr. Afriyie Akoto stated that there is a lot the government has done but unfortunately the media is not talking about it.



“The media has not been fair to the NPP government in particular. The media could do far better in propagating the successes of the NPP. Our first term, we did extremely well and the people of Ghana should have patted us on the back rather than voting us out. I’m confident the NPP will break the 8. In our first term of government, Ghana was the star of Africa,” Dr. Akoto stated.



He continued “The 8 yeas that I was in opposition in Parliament there was no Covid. Even the UK economy looks at what is happening there.



He stated his presidential ambition was born in February 2020 after the elections.



“The performance of the party at the 2022 elections ignited it,” Dr. Akoto.