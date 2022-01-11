Media training is being done by independent group of industry stakeholders – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022
Source: 3news.com
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the media capacity training for journalists is being provided by independent group of industry stakeholders.
The National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association (PRINPAG), Institute of Professional Studies (IPS), Communication Educators, Association of Ghana Civil Society Groups in Media and selected leading journalists and media houses worked together to set up an independent working group that is collaborating to enhance the capacity of Ghanaian journalists to ensure they deliver on their mandate, he said.
“The needs assessment, curriculum development, administration of training is all being done by this independent group of industry stakeholders.
Appreciation to His Royal Majesty, Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II for gracing and hosting the opening ceremony.
On Monday, 10th January 2022, we officially opened the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) for the first cohort of Ghanaian journalists at Manhyia, Ashanti Region.
On Monday, 10th January 2022, we officially opened the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) for the first cohort of Ghanaian journalists at Manhyia, Ashanti Region. pic.twitter.com/r0eCJne4cM— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 11, 2022