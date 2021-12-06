Media practitioners urged to increase reportage on issues of PWDs

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs. Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information, has urged journalists and media practitioners to increase their reportage on issues and conditions of Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.



She said that would bring issues and concerns of PWDs to the fore for stakeholders to address them.



Mrs. Abubakar said this at the closing ceremony of the Young Africans Leadership Initiative (YALI) TV’s Media Capacity Building Initiative for Reporting on Disability.



The initiative with support from the US Embassy in Ghana trained 26 journalists and media practitioners across the country in reporting on disability.

The two-day training was on how to report on fact-based, objective, and impactful media content on people with disabilities.



Mrs. Abubakar said getting space in the media for adverts and promotions these days was expensive due to competition which made it difficult for marginalised groups including the disabled to pay for such services.



“I believe that when the government and the media collectively put the spotlight and conversation on the disabled the discourse can be improved,” she added.

The Deputy Minister of Information entreated the trained media practitioners to lead the charge in bringing issues of the disabled into the spotlight of the national conversation.



Madam Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana, reiterated that the media has an important role in telling the stories of the disabled.



She said enhancing the discourse of the disabled was important in promoting an inclusive society and meeting the challenges of marginalised groups.



Mrs. Portia Sonia Gabor, a journalist, and participant in the training said the programme had built their competencies and skills in disability reporting.

She called on PWDs to focus on their abilities, saying, they had a lot they could contribute to nation-building, so they should not be limited by their challenges.



At the end of the event, all 26 participating journalists received citations with Portia Sonia Gabor being adjudged best journalist for reporting in disability.



Paul Anomah Kordieh, a visually impaired journalist, was also awarded best journalist living with a disability.



The journalists were selected from both public and private media houses including the Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, New Times Corporation, The Multimedia Group, Media General, among others.