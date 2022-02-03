Media polarization cause of GJA’s unattractiveness – Dr Asare-Donkoh

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

GJA has no leadership, says Dr Asare-Donkoh



Media consultant, Dr Asare-Donkoh, has attributed what he describes as the overtime unattractiveness of the Ghana Journalists Association to a polarization of the Ghanaian media.



Speaking at a seminar held in Accra on Wednesday, January 2, 2022, the media consultant noted that GJA in the past performed creditably well and was seen to be fighting for the interest of journalists and the entire population.



He however emphasized that the GJA currently has lost its potency to galvanise its members due to journalists openly aligning themselves with the two main political parties – the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“With all the challenges and also the achievements made over the past decade, why has GJA become unattractive today, to many journalists? For me the first is that it is due to the serious polarization of the media on political grounds especially with journalists openly aligning themselves with the two main political parties – the NPP and the NDC. And the potency of GJA to galvanise its members is lost. Because the GJA has no leadership,” he bemoaned.



