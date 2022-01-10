Media personalities in Tarkwa awarded in maiden LTRP Awards

Regional News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contribution

Media personalities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality have been awarded for their sterling performance in radio broadcasting at the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality in the Luxury Touch Radio Personalities (LTRP) Award for 2021.



The LTRP Awards organised by Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa was put together to celebrate and honour deserving media personalities who have worked to uplift the image of Tarkwa.



Speaking at the awards night, the President of Luxury Touch Hotel, Mr Claude Ankrah, noted that media personalities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality contributed immensely to the municipality's development, hence the need to acknowledge them.



He explained that this year's LTRP Awards is the maiden one and will be an annual event to acknowledge hardworking media personalities.



The LRTP Award was organised in ten categories; Morning Show Host of the Year, Midmorning Show Host of the Year, Sports Presenter of the Year, radio DJ of the year, Newscaster of the year, Personality of the Year, and the Radio Station of the Year.





Morning Show Host of the Year, Thomas Tetteh



Space FM swept five awards out of the ten categories, while Dynamite FM won three awards and the rest of the two awards went to Medeama FM and Owass FM.



Thomas Tetteh of Dynamite FM bagged two awards out of the ten categories; the Best Morning Show Host and the Best Newscaster of 2021.



Apostle Dr K. D. Hughes Junior of Space FM, Tarkwa, was adjudged the Media personality of the year.



Below is the full list of the awards:



1. Morning Show Host of the Year - Thomas Tetteh, Dynamite FM



2. Mid Morning Show Host of the Year- Uncle Atongo, Dynamite FM



3. Drive time - Kwame Atoapem, Space FM



4. Best Radio Dj – DJ Kenya, Owass FM



5. News caster - Thomas Tetteh, Dynamite FM



6. Sports Presenter - James K Bawa, Space FM



7. Entertainment Host- Oppapy Joe, space FM



8. Social Program--Nana Effah Asare, Medeama



9. Best Radio station of the year - Space FM



10. Radio Personality- Apostle Dr K. D. Hughes, Space FM



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/716/71602024.jpg

Radio Personality of the Year, Apostle Dr K. D. Hughes