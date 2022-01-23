Media organisations must fight fake news - Lecturer

Regional News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

Media organisations have been advised to fight against publishing or broadcasting fake news as it causes insecurity.



Dr Eliasu Mumuni, Head of Department of Communication, Innovation and Technology, Faculty of Communication and Cultural Studies, University for Development Studies, who made the call, said misinformation created fear and panic, and also exposed people especially the youth to violence.



He made the call in Tamale during an interfaith dialogue response group meeting under a project called GH010 funded by USAID, organised by Northern Regional Peace Council.



He urged media organisations to cross-check, consider the source of information, and consider the amplification effect of the fake news to the readers.



Professor Amin Alhassan, Director –General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation appealed to media owners and media houses to organise regular safety training programmes for their reporters and other workers to enhance credible information to the public.



Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, Executive Secretary of Northern Regional Peace Council emphasised need for media houses to have safety guidelines for their staff to assist them on how to keep safe in their line of duty and also to stop giving misleading news, which could cause conflict.