Media hype of crime induces fear in the country – Kwesi Ofori

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, has stated that of late the media hype of crime in the country does not necessarily suggest that there is an increase in crime but serves as a conduit in spreading fear among the citizenry of Ghana.



He pointed out that the country can boast of more than 300 media houses in the country which scavenge on the gruesome cases of crime that induce the fear of crime in the public to the point of being afraid in their own comfort zones such as neighborhoods and even when they go out.



ACP Ofori said that is why the Public Affairs Unit and community policing comes in to educate people on security on how to conduct themselves and how to live to avoid criminals in the country.



He said even though the police service has been doing all these to alleviate the fears of crime among the citizenry, the fear-riddled thinking still persists.



To this, he assured the general public that the new Inspector General of Police is determined to resource the police service in order to adequately nip crime in the bud.



ACP Ofori pointed out that crime fighting is not a one-sided duty but a symbiotic relationship between the police and the general public in order to succeed.



He said combating crime is a shared responsibility which the police will play its part actively and thus require the general public to do the same to fight crime in the country.



ACP Ofori said this at the Thought Leadership Forum: Examining Security In Ghana, Options For Action on Thursday, August 12, at the Executive Theatre of TV3.



