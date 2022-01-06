Media capacity enhancement program to be opened in Kumasi

Regional News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana’s maiden National Media Capacity Enhancement Program opens in Kumasi on Monday 10th January 2022.



The program designed to provide schorlaship for some 250 journalists to be trained annually is expected to contribute to deepening media professionalism nationwide.



The program forms part of collaborative efforts by stakeholders in the media industry to support the sector which has been challenged in recent times.



Needs assessment, curriculum and faculty were agreed upon by an independent working group of experts led by Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Faculty have been invited by the group from some of the nation’s leading communications schools and media houses.



The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to perform an opening ceremony at Manhyia Palace after which the training program will begin.



The ceremony will be televised live on Ghana Television and other private media platforms across the nation as well as the Ministry of Information's social media handles.