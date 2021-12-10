Media General can sack me, I don't give a damn - Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Outspoken journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) says he does not care about losing his job in his ongoing campaign for good leadership and governance.



Speaking on Onua TV’s morning show of Friday, December 10, 2021, the morning show host emphasised that he will not sit back and watch Ghana fail.



“If nobody wants anybody to talk, not me. Media General can decide to sack me today I don’t give a damn about it. But what I want you to understand is that when the country is failing some of us will never shut up,” he stated.



Captain Smart was recently arrested by the Ghana Police Service over what the police in a statement described as "unsavoury pronouncements" that hinges on peace and security of the nation during a broadcast.



He has since been granted bail to the tune of GH₵100,000 with one surety after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) after he was put before a court on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



Meanwhile, the National Media Commission has written to the management of Onua TV demanding to rein in the morning show host over his utterances.



Media General, the employers of Captain Smart on the other hand has expressed concern over the basis for the arrest of their journalist saying the arrest is an “example of the intolerance increasingly creeping into the Ghanaian society."



