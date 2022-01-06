Mechanic in court over death threats

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: GNA

A fridge mechanic who threatened to cut into pieces a trader has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Joseph Fearon, allegedly threatened Madam Millicent Ashine, a petty trader, “I will cut your flesh into pieces like kebab” and charged with the threat of death.



Fearon has denied the offense and granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with a surety who should be an Assemblyman in his area.



He is to make his next appearance on January 19, 2022.



Police Inspector Moses Mensah Soadzedey, told the Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, that both Madam Ashine, the complainant, and Fearon, the accused person, were relatives living at Korle-Worko.



He said the accused person allegedly built a wooden structure behind the complainant’s video center and rented it out to some commercial sex workers who had been smoking dried substances believed to be Indian hemp.



The Prosecution said

Madam Ashine on several occasions complained about the act and requested that the structure be moved but to no avail.



The Court heard that the complainant subsequently reported the case to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, which led to the demolition of the structure.



The prosecution said Fearon became aggrieved after the demolition and on November 15, 2021, he attacked and threatened the complainant verbally, saying, "I will cut your flesh into pieces like kebab," in the presence of witnesses.



It said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was apprehended and arraigned after investigation.