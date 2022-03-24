Measures against economic hardship ‘woefully inadequate’ – Ato Forson tells govt

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, has stated that the measures announced by the government to mitigate the prevailing economic hardship are “woefully inadequate”.



Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story programme on Wednesday, he explained that the measures announced cannot solve the economic challenges in the country due to its magnitude.



He said, the solutions espoused by the government thus, leaves much to be desired.



The government of Ghana has announced measures including up to 30% cut in salaries of appointees, the reopening of the country’s land borders within two weeks, the 17% policy rate introduced by the Bank of Ghana and an injection of $2billion to rescue the cedi.



These are decisions the government took after a crunch cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge on Sunday, March 20, 2022.



Criticising the government's decision, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP said, “the 30% pay cut for me is nothing but cosmetic.”



“The elephant in the room is not just a 30% pay cut for government appointees. In fact, it is now time for us to cut almost a thousand workers at the Office of the President, all of whom are Article 71 officeholders,” he explained.



The former Deputy Finance Minister noted that the economic challenges present the time for the government to merge some subvented agencies and ministries.



He described the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's anticipated press conference on Thursday, March 24, on measures instituted by the government to resolve the economic challenges in the country, as "needless”.



“That is the time that we will ask the needed questions...so that we would be able to know the savings to be made as a result of the pay cut. We want to know at this time, is he still going on a borrowing spree for the purposes of financing frivolous expenditure? By this time I expect the Minister responsible for Finance to announce a freeze on new contracts, a freeze on new loans, a freeze on most of these flagship projects that they talk about,” he stated.