McDan to donate land to students in Northern Region for soya bean cultivation

The Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley has promised to give every student in Northern Ghana, three to five acres of land to plant soya beans. The land, the business nogul says the beneficiaries can also used to cultivate any other produce of their choice apart from soya.



According to him, the decision to give out this land to students will give them the opportunity to cultivate one or two products for the states. This he noted will go a long way to boost agriculture and promote food sufficiency in the country.



Daniel McKorley’s decision was welcomed by all the paramount chiefs who attended the third edition of the #McDanYouthConnect series in Tamale under the theme “Impacting Youth Development with Entrepreneurship,” and have all agreed to release 100 acres land each for the project of block farming.



During the pitch series which was held at Tamale UDS, Daniel McKorley challenged students not to stop engaging people on what they don’t know, trying something new, and discovering their potentials to grow.



According to him, humility is a key that leads people to success, hence as students, they must learn to be humble and engage people who have made it in life to guide them through the right path to success.



When students asked him how he manage all his businesses and how he stays fully aware of everything happening in them, he commended them for the questions and indicated that “I’m hands-on about everything so it wasn’t wrong to assume that I know everything. I don’t know everything.



He explained that regardless of one’s background and experience, it’s simply not possible to know everything there is about their business or even their specialty.



“…And by thinking you know everything and acting on that feeling, you’re likely to make more mistakes than you otherwise might. And the reason you don’t know everything isn’t that you’re not smart or don’t have enough experience. It’s because the world and the realities of business are simply more complicated and rapidly shifting than anybody can keep up with,” he said.



He noted that, businesses hire smart people with the right attitude to work with and that even the most senior people at some of the largest companies employ consultants and advisors externally as well as relying on and listening to their staff.



He advised them not to worry in deferring to people who are smarter and/or more knowledgeable than they are.



Meanwhile, at the end of the Pitching, Eco-Clean Ghana, an initiative of students in UDS Wa Campus, emerged winner. Eco-Clean Ghana received Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000.00) for emerging the winner from McDan Group of Companies.



Eco-Clean Ghana is a new organization that seeks to recycle waste into useful products. It trains and empowers youth, farmers and women on how they can recycle and reuse both degradable and non-degradable materials into useful products that benefit the environment and the people around.







McDan Group, Daniel McKorley congratulated the winners and looks forward to the growth of their business to create jobs, provide livelihoods, change the narrative from a youth of ‘job seekers’ to ‘job creators’ and creating a genuine impact in their community.



He thanked management of UDS-Tamale for hosting the entire #McDanYouthConnect team, saying that “The welcome, warm reception and hospitality you gave us are truly a unique trademark of your cultural values and a reflection of the kind-hearted people that you are!”



“I’m grateful for the opportunity and platform to share learning points from my journey to the next generation. To the start-ups that pitched their amazing business ideas to our panel to win the GHc10,000 funding pot, you all did an amazing job articulating your enterprise ideas to our audience and judges, and you really blew the crowd away with your creativity and innovation. It’s safe to say that our future is in good hands,” he said.