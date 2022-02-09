McDan takes over Twitter after Airport boss sack

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

McDan opens private jet terminal at KIA



Airport MD directs McDan to suspend operations at KIA



Yaw Kwakwa sacked by President Akufo-Addo



Some Ghanaians have been quick to take to social media in reaction to the sacking of the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa.



The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in a letter has relieved Mr Kwakwa of his position on the directions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reasons for the sack remain unknown as the letter didn't indicate it but a cross section of Ghanaians have linked the ousting to the recent suspension of operations of McDan.



According to some of the reactions, the decision by the president is directly linked to the decision by Mr Kwakwa to suspend McDan Aviation owned by Mr Daniel McKorley from operating its private jet lounge at the Airport.



The MD on January 28, 2022, directed McDan Aviation to postpone a planned inauguration of its private jet lounge citing breaches to regulations guiding operations at the airport.



Following a disregard by McDan Aviation, Mr Kwakwa in a subsequent letter directed McDan to suspend its operations at the airport.



While the issue remains a topic of discussion, the transport minister has announced the sacking of the MD.



Amidst claims of close ties between the president and Chief Executive of McDan Aviation, some Ghanaians reacting to the sacking of Mr Kwakwa have related the news to his interference in the operations of the private jet company.



So because McDan didn't do whatever he was supposed to do, director gets sacked. I see — !Bunda ???? (@Onui) February 9, 2022

He probed McDan(+ other rich guys) construction of a private jet terminal inside Kotoka without permission for the airport company. he’s obstructing the cocaine smuggling ???? — eugene (@EAmoanie) February 9, 2022

The whole issue is not about the building itself o but the operating license and adhering to safety standards which seem to be ignored by mcdan but bcos he is close to the corridors of power who are you to condemn — Francois (@FrancoisNkrumah) February 9, 2022

It’s either the company belong to one of them or McDan is a major financier to the NPP. Shit country ???? — Gucci (@gucci_valdes) February 9, 2022

Political victimization. The influence of McDan. pic.twitter.com/mXunuefeHT — W. Z ???????????? (@brevity2020) February 9, 2022

McDan got the big man sacked! — Dada Fii (@fiifiadinkra) February 9, 2022

Nana Addo has terminated the contract of the Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company just because he shut down McDan’s private jet company.



Sam Jonah was right about Culture Of Silence afterall — EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) February 9, 2022