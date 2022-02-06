McDan hot again as Narcotics Commission zooms against his Private Jet Terminal

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Narcotics Control Commission has placed its lenses on the newly launched but now closed McDan Aviation’ Private Jet Terminal as a highly possible entry and exit point for an illicit drug, MyNewsGh.com has been told.



We are told McDan has already paid more than US$300,000 as ground rent for the Private Jet facility starting 2019 which he will run for the next 15 years. He is already more than two years behind time.



To make matters worse, insiders whispered to MyNewsGh.com that the internationally accepted standards for checks and surveillance required for any such Private jet operations were not factored into the planning of the Terminal by the Ken Ofori-Atta crony, Daniel McKorley popularly known as McDan.



This made the Private jet Terminal a high-risk point for the possible import and export of illicit drugs and even the illegal smuggling of gold by rich private jet owners who can easily fly in and out anytime they wanted to be provided Aviation cleared them for landing and take-off.



This latest information came to light after the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) ordered McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) until further notice.



In a letter signed on January 31, by the Managing Director of the Airports Company, Yaw Kwakwa, he referenced a notice to the company to suspend its inauguration of the Private Jet Terminal last Friday, which was not adhered to.



Consequently, Mr Kwakwa said, “We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal.



“Management has consequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice.”



The Ministry of Transport is also sanctioning the company for ignoring warnings from the GACL.



Also, Parliament is hauling the Minister before the house to explain the circumstances surrounding the development to lawmakers.