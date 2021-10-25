McDan Foundation brings smiles on faces of widows, aged in N/R

Regional News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The McDan Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of the McDan Group of Companies has feted over 1,000 aged women and widows in Tamale and its environs.



The widows were drawn from Sola and Yendi.



The Foundation provided them with food items whilst Daniel McKorley presented thousands of gift packs containing cloth, scarf, sardines and soaps and a crate of eggs each to the widows.



In an address, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley urged corporate Ghana to give back to the less privileged in society.



He said the McDan Foundation has been feeding widows for over six years but it was a herculean task which can only be undertaken nationwide with the support of all corporate bodies in the country.



"Every time, I call on corporate Ghana, I call on corporate individuals. Government cannot do it all, so corporate Ghana must come in so Ghana will be a better place," Mr McKorley stated.



He said "This is not about McDan, but it is about the benefit to the people. I have been doing this not today, and not only for the widows. I believe sincerely that God is blessing me and it is my responsibility to give to others and be a blessing to them."



He also advocated for corporate bodies to come to the aid of street children and homeless people by funding their education and providing them with jobs.









