McBrian to transform Volta GNAT to be most preferred teachers' union

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Bruce Senam McBrian, a leading member of the Volta Region Branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and an aspirant for the chairmanship position of the association has promised to make the entity the most preferred teachers union when elected.



“My vision for GNAT Volta is for it to be the most preferred teachers’ union in the Volta Region whose members are well-informed, committed and motivated to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 & 5, which are targeted at inclusive education and gender empowerment respectively,” he said.



Mr. McBrian who said this in a press release, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that outlined a 10-point Teacher Agenda as his vision for the Association, which were hinged on communication, accountability, leadership, professionalism, and grassroots as well as homes, wellbeing, transformation, innovation, and Ubuntu.



The release urged the Union to take necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming Volta GNAT conference slated for August 9 to 11, 2021 was conducted successfully.



Delegates will elect the next chairman for GNAT at the next delegates’ conference.



“GNAT’s 90th Anniversary Celebration coincides with its 6th Quadrennial (53rd) Delegates Conference being held under the theme “GNAT @ 90: Surviving as a reliable and vibrant teacher union in the 21st century.”



The release asked the Union to “provide decent accommodation and food befitting of responsible adults to delegates and challenged the current executive not to interfere in the election process by using Machiavellian tactics”.



The release said Mr. McBrian is a professional teacher, public relations practitioner, writer, and trade union activist.



It said, he is the Public Relations Officer of the Ho Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service, and is an active member of GNAT currently serving on the National Socio-Economic, Gender and Political Committee of the Union.



He is a member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR-Ghana) and holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Social Work from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a Master of Arts degree in Social Policy from the University of Ghana, and a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast.



Mr. McBrian is contesting the chairmanship position with Mr. David Kattah.