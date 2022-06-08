Mayor of Accra takes #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow campaign to schools; urges students to be sanitation ambassadors

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has urged students from some selected senior high and basic schools in Accra to be sanitation ambassadors as part of efforts to help keep the city clean.



The students from the selected schools: Accra Academy, Saint Mary's Girls Senior High School, and Richard Akwei Memorial school are expected to educate their families and the community as well as their peers on the #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow campaign and proper waste disposal practices to assist maintain a clean environment.



The Mayor of Accra said this when she visited the schools to participate in a clean-up exercise organised by the Assembly and introduce the #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow campaign.



The clean-up exercise which began in the early hours of Thursday, May 3, 2022, saw the desilting of drains, weeding, and waste picking around the schools' premises.



Addressing the students during the visit the Mayor urged them to do their best in contributing to achieving a clean Accra and charged them not to give up either on their studies or maintaining personal hygiene.



She also admonished them to refrain from dumping refuse in drains and littering to ensure a clean environment.



Speaking to the media after the inspection the Mayor of Accra acknowledged the role children could play in addressing the sanitation challenge in the city adding that continuous education and sensitization were key to ensuring a clean city.



She added that the focus was on the young ones in schools since they were the future of every nation, and could sustain certain habits and cultures.







She cautioned that any person or group of persons who go contrary to the AMA sanitation bye-laws would be prosecuted adding that plans were far advanced by the Assembly to redevelop part of its former head office into an additional sanitation court to speed up prosecutions.



Engineer Solomon Noi, Head of Waste Management at the AMA, attributed the increased waste generation rate in Accra to poor sanitation practices adding that close to 1,800 metric tons of waste was generated in the city every day of which about 70% were collected.



“We are concerned about the poor sanitation that aggravates the issue of flooding and the issue has to do with our current capacity as a metropolis. Our waste generation is so huge within the AMA alone. We are generating close to 1,800 metric tons of waste every day and out of this with all the resources both public and private coming together we are able to do 70% rate collection with an uncollected rate of 30%," she said.



He appealed to the general public to desist from dumping refuse in drains to help make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Accompanying her was the Metro Coordinating Director, Dr. Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim, Engineer Solomon Noi, Metro Education Director, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, some assembly members as well as public health and task force officers of the AMA.