Mayor of Accra leads market women to present foodstuffs to GTC to support funeral of late Ga Mannye

Regional News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: AMA

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey has led members of the Greater Accra Market Association to present foodstuffs to the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) in preparation for the funeral of the late Ga Mannye, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The Ga Manye, who passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence was installed in 1963 at the age of 29.



The final funeral rites, scheduled to come off on Saturday, October 28, 2023, are expected to be a culturally significant event, drawing leaders and citizens from far and near.



The foodstuffs donated include staples such as cassava, plantains, maize, fish, eggs, rice, kokonte, yams, red oil, frytol cooking oil, tomatoes, maggi cubes, pepper, okro, schnapps as well as an undisclosed amount of money.



President of the Greater Accra Market Association, Mercy Needjan who spoke on behalf of the traders appealed to the GTC to enable them to take a break from Thursday, 26 October to Saturday 28 as part of efforts to honour and observe the death and funeral rites of the late Queen mother.



Mayor Sackey in an interaction with the media before the donation emphasized the importance of unity and support during such a significant event.



"We must unite as a community to honour the late Queen and provide the necessary resources for a befitting farewell. The market women and I are here to contribute to the preparations and show our respect for our traditions and the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III", he said.



A representative of the Ga Traditional Council expressed profound gratitude for the Mayor and the market women's generosity.



"This donation of foodstuffs is invaluable to us as we prepare for the funeral of our beloved Ga Mannye. It is heartwarming to see our market leaders and market women come together in support of this cultural milestone, " he said.