Mayor of Accra calls on corporate bodies to support greening and beautification of Accra

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has called on corporate bodies and individuals to support the city's green agenda by adopting open spaces for beautification.



Hon Elizabeth K.T Sackey made the call when a delegation from GCB Bank PLC paid a courtesy call on her at the City Hall in Accra to strengthen the relationship between the bank and the Assembly, as well as rekindle efforts towards greening and beautifying the City of Accra.



Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth K.T Sackey also used the opportunity to inform the delegation of the Assembly's digitization project targeted at revenue mobilization.



Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the GCB Bank PLC, Mr Socrates Afram, who led the delegation explained that the purpose of the visit was to also discuss ways by which the bank could assist the Assembly to facilitate revenue collection among others.



Touching on Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr Afram expressed GCB’s commitment to continue supporting the AMA in addressing social issues.



He also seized the opportunity to congratulate the Mayor on her appointment as the first female Mayor of the city of Accra since the AMA’s establishment 120 years ago.



Other members of the GCB delegation include Chief Digital Marketing Officer, Mr Eric Coffie, Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kojo Kwarteng, Head, Governance Risk & Control, Mrs. Joyce Mensah Head, G-Money, Mr. Carl Ashie, and Human Resource Department, Mrs Louisa Boamah.