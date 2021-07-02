Mayhem at Ejura part of Ofosu Ampofo's machinations - Joe Appiah

Politics of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North Constituency, Mr Justice Joe Appiah, says the mayhem at Ejura are machinations by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



He also said the indiscipline going on in the country are all being instigated by the NDC.



He based his allegation on a previously leaked tape which suggested that the NDC were inciting supporters to perpetrate violence to make the country ungovernable.



Two people died following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District in the Ashanti Region and security personnel who have been detailed there to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Joe Appiah said,” The indiscipline in the society is caused by the NDC. It is the NDC that is instigating what is going on. It was their plan. Ofosu Ampofo said it. All this Mayhem was planned by Ofosu Ampofo.”



Commenting on the shooting, he said the security could not control the crowd at some point and therefore had to resort to reinforcement.



Meanwhile, he alleged that some of the demonstrators were also firing shots.



The Former MP said although the protesters had the constitutional right to protest, the vandalism and the causing of mayhem could not be tolerated.



Blame



Joe Appiah urged the public not to blame the security men for the death of the two, saying that no one could tell who fired the shots.



He said, “That it is the reason why the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to investigate the matter.”



He, however, urged the public, especially politicians not to politicize the security agencies, adding that if they are pushed and decide to go on strike, the whole country will be in trouble.