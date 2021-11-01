Maybe it’s time to get interpretation from the Supreme court – Muntaka speaks on privileges of MPs

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, says it may be time for the Supreme Court to rule on the exact interpretation of the law that offers MPs privileges from things such as arrests.



This is coming on the back of what has been established as an attempt by some plain-cloth policemen to arrest MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at a church he was visiting.



This comes after the MP declined the invitation of the police after he led some residents of his constituency to demonstrate on the streets.



But, during church service on Sunday, news got rife that there were some policemen stationed at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries, purportedly to effect the MP’s arrest but it took the intervention of Muntaka and some other persons to whisk the Madina MP away.



Speaking on ‘The Probe’ on JoyNews later Sunday which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the Minority Chief Whip explained that such occurrences give rise for the law to be re-looked at.



“Let’s get this clear. I keep saying that maybe the time has come for someone to go to the Supreme Court and we get an interpretation and we settle this thing once and for all. Since we started this democratization since 1992 to date, periodically, it keeps coming up: Article 117, 118, 122, it keeps coming,” he said.



He explained further what the genesis of such privileges were, and why it should not be tampered with.



“Nobody wants to dare go for interpretation because if you know the genesis of parliament, you’d understand why in every country, this is there. Because, parliament was to check the monarch and to be able to check the monarch, they were supposed to be given some privileges so that they will be able to do their work without turning their back,” he explained.



Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka also said that any further suppressing of this provision of the law might only produce timid Members of Parliament.



“If all of us as Ghanaians, let’s say maybe the Supreme Court gives meaning and they say this is how they want it, and then you send me to parliament, things are happening and I’m afraid so I won’t talk,” he said.



In the meantime, the Ghana Police Service has said that it is untrue that there were policemen at the church of Francis-Xavier Sosu to effect his arrest, adding that had there been any such personnel there, then they would have been there gathering intelligence for an investigation.



