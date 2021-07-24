Maybe anti-LGBTQ+ bill will fix our problems as a nation - Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An anti-LGBTQ+ bill is set to be laid before Parliament



• The bill aims to conclusively ban same-sex relations and all issues relating to it



• But a leading member of the ruling NPP finds it unnecessary in the light of more pressing issues



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has spoken against the new anti-LGBTQ+ bill that is set to be laid before Parliament.



According to him, he is at a loss as to the exact motivation of the eight lawmakers who are behind the Private Members Bill.



Gabby posted a UK Guardian development which according to the news portal had generated outrage in the country.



He added the following comment to his post: "I am struggling to understand what the promoters of this Bill seek to achieve. Perhaps, it is what will fix the myriad of problems we are facing as a country like finding jobs for the youth and fixing our roads."



His view as usual has triggered varied reactions from people who believe the bill is a non-starter and others who are harshly rebuking him for his stance on the issue.



"Prior to this bill,what’ve you been doing?Apart from Agyapa, PDS, Ameri deal & the recent Oyerepa (salary 4 ur wives) etc, did you consider jobs and fixing roads? Does this bill prevent you and don little from delivering on your mandate?I thought u guys say there’s nothing to fix," one user @Black4rina tweeted.



"I shock sef! Let's focus on solving pressing issues facing us as a nation! We play too much!" user @Pharm_Bash tweeted.



@CadreFidelis on the other hand had a question for Otchere-Darko, "Jobs nti, we shd b concerned aba our identity as human? Wat has changing names of public universities done to the youth?"



The Private Member's Bill which is currently at the draft stage is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," and seeks to make the practice of homosexuality illegal.



It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and seven (7) other MPs.



When passed into law, it will become the clearest law in the country banning activities of the same-sex community.



The 36-page bill which has been making the rounds among others advances that sex shall ONLY be between a man and woman. Anything else is illegal.



That anyone who participates, promotes, supports, advocates gay sex commits an offense and could be jailed for a minimum of 3 yrs.



The law completely makes illegal, any form of advocacy, group, or discussions on the practice of homosexuality.



It is an offense to use any media to discuss the subject. These include individual social media accounts and mainstream media. A media person can be jailed for 5-10 years, while the owner of a media platform may also be jailed.



Read the full document below



