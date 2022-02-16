Maybe Bagbin frequents Dubai because cost is on the state - John Boadu

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has questioned the Right Honourable Alban Kinsford Bagbin's frequent visits to the United Arab Emirates.



The Speaker of Parliament is currently on his third medical trip to Dubai and he's expected to return to the country on March 4.



Concerns have been raised about the Speaker’s medical review trips to Dubai.



Following Mr. Bagbin's sick leave to Dubai on Friday, 7th January, 2022, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, asked the Speaker to resign from his position.



He argued; ''If we need to save the Speaker, let save the Speaker by asking him to resign quietly so that somebody who is healthy and stronger can occupy the space. After all, when he resigns today, he's entitled to all the things that he is entitled to till he dies."



Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's The platform program, the NPP General Secretary wondered if Babgin would often embarked on such trips were the payment coming from his own pocket.



"...I believe if the Speaker returns from his medical trip; we're expecting that this time when he returns he will stay for a long time because from what I have observed, he comes and goes very often. I've never seen this before maybe it's because the payment is coming from the government" he queried



Listen to him in the video below:



