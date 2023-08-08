May your efforts be crowned with success – GNAT to BECE candidates

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has extended good wishes to all students who are sitting to sit for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



GNAT in a statement asked the candidates to give their best and approach the examination with confidence and determination.



The statement also asked the students to have a “can-do spirit” while entering the examination room.



“GNAT has confidence in you all and wishes you all the best,” portions of the statement read.



“Ghana looks up to, to bear its torch of progress and prosperity, therefore need not fail her. Your parents, siblings, and the larger society all look up to you, so you need not disappoint them. The future is yours, so take advantage of the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, and carve a niche for yourselves.”



It further advised the candidates to desist from examination malpractices and adhere to ethical conduct during the examination.



“We urge you not to indulge in malpractices and any other act or malfeasance, which may disrupt your aims and aspiration, as well as bring all the efforts and toils to usher, into a future of prosperity and bliss into disrepute. Remember to observe all the rules and regulations governing the examination, read and understand all instructions before starting the papers), and as much as possible only rely on your ability, and not the person sitting next to you, and surely, victory would be yours.”



“May your efforts be crowned with success. We look forward to welcoming you to the arena of higher education soon. Best of luck to you all.”