May you be struck with an incurable disease – UCC lecturer rains curse on ‘corrupt’ TOR staff

A governance lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Okyere Ankrah, has reacted furiously to news of some staff of the Tema Oil Refinery being interdicted for alleged corrupt dealings running the state-owned company into losses.



The company’s Interim Management Committee in a recent press release announced that it had interdicted some of its staff following an investigation conducted into product storage and transfer losses at the company.



Among other things, the IMC said it uncovered corrupt dealings including the disappearance of some 18 drums of electrical cables worth GH¢10.4 million.



Also listed is the disappearance of some 105, 927 liters of Gas oil on September 4, 2021.



“Consequently, a number of staff members who hold various positions of responsibility with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted, pending the outcome of investigations,” the release stated.



However, in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Okyere Ankrah wondered why the staff who have been found complicit are on interdiction instead of being in police custody.



“They are at home freely enjoying food and television meanwhile they should be cooling off in a guardroom. Instead of that, they have been interdicted, such a big English word that my grandmother does not understand,” fumed.



According to Dr Okyere, the actions of the employees is unpardonable considering the hardship that regular Ghanaians g through while such individuals siphon resources.



“See how people are suffering in this country. Ghanaian women wake up as early as 2 am just to go out and make ends meet. After hustling in the sun all day these poor women are levied and when the money is raised for national development these unscrupulous employees end up stealing everything.



“This is not limited to the 14 interdicted individuals; it is a whole cabal and this is not the first time. Some leaders must have been aware but they kept quiet,” he said.



While attributing the development to a deficit in governance, Dr Ankrah rained heavy curses on the TOR employees responsible for perpetuating graft at the company.



“When you are paid at the end of the month and you look at the tax deducted from your payslip you ask exactly where such monies go. Lecturers declared strike because of money. But do you think the stolen money could have been prevented by the strike?" he questioned.



"I pray they all suffer from an incurable disease. Whatever property do acquire with the stolen money, may it be destroyed. I curse them and I am doing this with pain,” he stated.



