May you be struck dead – Angry teacher invokes curse on union leaders

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 teacher unions demand COLA for members



Teacher unions declare strike over COLA



Some teachers call for salary increment instead of COLA



A public school teacher, Naomi Abena Dornu has rained curses on the leadership of the various teacher unions whom she says are compromising the welfare of teachers for their personal gains.



Four teacher unions have declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to honour their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



However, according to some of the teachers, they expect their leadership to make a case for an increment in their salaries instead of the COLA which they deem to be regressive.



Speaking on the Thursday, July 7, 2022 edition of Onua TV’s morning show, Naomi Dornu said it has become a tradition for some leaders of the teacher unions to make personal gains anytime they push for better conditions of service.



She therefore evoked curses on any teacher union leader who intends on profiting from the ongoing indefinite strike.



“I have realized that anytime our leaders see they are in financial crisis, they ask that we declare a strike and use it for their personal gains. For this particular strike, even though we are against the COLA, any of our leaders who will dare and go for an envelope, and turn around to ask us to call off the strike, may all the gods in Ghana strike them dead.



“If I have to go through all the toil and a leader of GNAT, GNGRAT, CCT or TEWU will go for an envelope to see me suffer, may God forgive them. But may the gods of Gas, Ashantis, Fantes and all the other gods deal with you,” she said amidst wailing.



Despite the teacher unions pushing hard for the COLA, some of their members say the allowance will have no bearing on their pension and can also be scrapped at any time.



They are therefore asking their leaders to seek a salary adjustment instead of the COLA.



GA/WA