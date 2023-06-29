May this occasion brings us new joy - NDC South Africa Eid message to muslims

Diasporia News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: FAMOUS SENU

The South Africa chapter of the opposition National Democratic Congress has pen down a well wishes message to our Muslim community in this festive season.



The Union applaud each and everyone for the victory chalked and assuring them of economic restoration in the next NDC government.



In the write up they said: "On behalf of the entire executives of NDC-SA, I wish all our Muslim comrades "Eid Mubarak" May this occasion bring us a new joy of fulfillment and a resolution of unity amongst us all. United we stand, divided we fall



"This year’s Eid Al-Adha could not have been celebrated much better than this, sincere gratitude to the good people of Assin North for the excellent exhibition of patriotism and standing to be counted. I would have expected that this sweet victory of Hon. Quayson and the people of Ghana would have been celebrated massively alongside the Eid but the untold hardship the good people of Ghana are being subjected to by the supper incompetent Nana Addo and Bawumia has made the celebration of the Eid thirsty



"I urge all our Muslim brothers and sisters and the good people of Ghana to keep the hope alive and bring His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC back to power come 2024 for improvement in our living standards, more developments, building a fantastic Ghana we all want and better economic well-being for all Ghanaians irrespective of the political affiliation. I believe there are better days ahead and my expectation is that Allah (Almighty God) will touch the heart and minds of Ghanaians to bring the NDC back to power to come December 2024



"As the incoming president of the 4th republic, John Dramani Mahama always say together we can build the Ghana we want. Our sincere gratitude goes to

Our chairman of council of elders, Benjamin K Quashie, Fred Mills, Jerry Bampoe



"For their utmost support to the entire Ghanaian community in South and beyond.

God bless u all



"Our organizing department and all the other executives and members of NDC-SA

Ayekoo. Let’s take this moment to reflect on the sacrifices and enjoy these festivities as we get ourselves ready for the better days ahead. Happy Eid- al-Adha".