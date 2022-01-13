May the gods strike me if I accept NDC appointment – #FixTheCountry convenor

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

The convener for the FixTheCountry Movement, a pressure group that is seeking better governance as well as constitutional and administrative changes, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has said the gods of the country should deal with him if he turns away from the tenets of the group to pursue an NDC agenda.



Speaking on Obuasi-based Aseda FM on Tuesday, 11 January 2021, Mr Vormawor said his decision to demand good governance stems from the fact that Ghanaians suffer most from the actions of politicians.



Responding to a question that some pressure groups that charted a similar path in the past ceased to exist after there was a change in government, Mr Barker-Vormawor said his intentions are pure and that what interests him the most is to see the Ghanaian better off.



“FixTheCountry Movement is here to compel all governments to do what’s right and not only NPP”, he said.



Explaining why the Economic Fighters League (EFL) parted ways with the FixTheCountry Movement, he said EFL wanted the movement to metamorphose into a political party, which was against the purpose for which the group was formed.



