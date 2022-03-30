May it be on record that NPP ignored hardships to pass E-Levy – Dr Duffuor

Politics of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party has added up to the tax burden of Ghanaians by approving the Electronic Transfers bill.



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Parliament approved the Electronic Transfers Levy Bill, otherwise known as the E-Levy.



The new tax policy, which imposes a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions, was vehemently opposed by the National Democratic Congress' minority members in parliament.



In a Facebook post, Dr Kwabena Duffour, who is tipped to contest the flagbearership of the largest opposition party, described the E-Levy as being unpopular.



According to Dr Duffour, the governing NPP, notwithstanding public disaffection with the policy, proceeded to approve the E-Levy and has essentially added to the tax burden of citizens regardless of the current economic hardship in the country.



"The NPP has progressed in their passage of the unpopular e-levy bill. May it be on record that despite the hardship of the Ghanaian people and disaffection for the e-levy, the NPP ignored these concerns and added to our tax burden," Mr Duffour wrote.



The passing of the E-Levy on Tuesday was without controversy as the minority in parliament boycotted proceedings moments before the bill's second reading was concluded.



However, the majority went ahead to approve the bill by going through its second and third readings and consideration, albeit without the participation of the minority.



Meanwhile, Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu has stated that President Akufo-Addo would soon assent to the bill to make it an effective law.



However, the minority in parliament has hinted at plans to challenge the approval of the E-Levy at the apex court of the land.



