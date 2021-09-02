May God forgive the critics against National Cathedral - Apostle Opoku Onyinah

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has expressed his sentiments against criticism levelled against the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral edifice.



According to Apostle Onyinah who is Chairman of the Board Trustees, the insults and critics hurled against the construction is rather not pleasant but prays the naysayers will soon come to understand the importance of the citadel for God.



Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees said, “We don’t have to speak against our leaders or insult them because we don’t agree with them on something. So, I always pray that God forgives the critics of the National Cathedral,” he said.



He added the conversations surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral has been politicised hence a lack of adequate understanding on the importance of the project.



“We must eschew politics in the discussion of the National Cathedral. We are too partisan in our lives as a people,” he stressed.



He even suggested that the naysayers against the project will in due course return back to apologise apologies when the project is completed.



Apostle Onyinah therefore urged citizens, particularly the Christian fraternity to lend their support towards the project by donating toward the cause.



“One million Christians or Ghanaians can help us build the National Cathedral and we would do monthly accounts of all our activities, so we should be patient for what the outcome will be,” he appealed.