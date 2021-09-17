'May Allah take our mother to heaven' - Cured lepers comfort Bawumia

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cured lepers in the country have extended a touching commiserating message to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



Hajia Mariama passed on last Monday, and Ghanaians have been sending messages of comfort to the Vice President and his family.



The latest group to express their commiserations is the cured lepers, who have a special relationship with Dr Bawumia and his family.



In their message, they prayed for the departed Hajia Mariama Bawumia and the Vice President.



"The cured lepers in Ghana express condolences to Vice President Bawumia as he mourns the late mother," their message read.



"May Allah take our mother to heaven and bless the Vice President and his family."



Dr Bawumia has developed a strong affinity with the Ghanaian lepers fraternity, following his regular material and financial support to them.



Apart from the support, the Vice President and his family often invite lepers and cured lepers to their homes for parties during festive occasions.



Last Monday, after the death of the Vice President's mother, a group of lepers at the Weija Leprosarium, organised a prayer session for the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



They were led in prayers by the Head of the Weija retired Parish Priest of the Christ the King Church in Accra, Father Andrews Campbell.