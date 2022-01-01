May 2022 bring you joy, peace and prosperity - Kufuor to Ghanaians

Politics of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Ghana's former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, in his New Year message to citizens has prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.



Ghana's oldest former president has wished for the best for all Ghanaians and the rest of the world.



A post sighted by GhanaWeb on Mr Kufuor's Twitter page read: "I wish you the best of the New Year. May 2022 bring you joy, peace and prosperity.



Ghana and the entire world is celebrating the start of a New Year amidst the global pandemic, COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of millions worldwide.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo have assured that the year 2022 will witness Ghana "rise up and revive our fortunes."



An image that captured the President and First Lady wearing a broad smile in a white outfit read: "Wishing all Ghanaians Happy New Year. I am a firm, passionate believer in our national potential. We have it in us to rise up and revive our fortunes. There are brighter days ahead for Mother Ghana."



