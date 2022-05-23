Max Intl-Ghana inspires children of Potter’s Village, donates items to support

Regional News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Max International-Ghana, a global leader in glutathione-enhancing products, has taken its ‘MaxGivesBack’ initiative to the Potter’s Village Home where they made mouthwatering donations to the children.



Max International-Ghana with the mission of empowering people not only to experience better health, success, and significance is also providing for the needy and enhancing lives for victims of domestic violence, deprived children and orphans as well.



The team led by its Country Manager, Miriam Mahama donated items including 3000 -litre-capacity Polytank, bicycles, gas burner, assorted drinks, packs of mineral water, bags of sorghum, boxes of milk, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of tomato pastes and toiletries.



Other items are sanitary pads for the girls, washing basins, beans, diapers, and reading books.



The Company also donated a cheque of GHC5,000.00 towards the educational needs of the children.



In an interview with the Country Manager of Max International-Ghana, she averred that the donation is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which is carved under the “5 For A Smile” Project where customers and as well as staff donate Five (5) Cedis towards such worthy cause.



She also averred that, the company is not reaching out only to orphanages but the community as well and that during the Covid-19 lockdown, the company did a lot in the community to help people survive the situation.



“It is not only about revenue, but giving back to society. And for us being here at Potter’s Village, it is a privilege to donate and assist these children with food items and cash for their educational needs. We encouraged them to keep their hopes and dreams alive,” she said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Home, the Founder of Potter’s Village, Rev. Jane Adu thanked Max International for the gesture and expressed the hope that the children are happy for the donation since it will go along way in bettering their lives and their stay in the Home.



She noted that, Saturday, March 21, 2022 was exactly 22 years the Home was established and currently taking care of 131 children some of whom are in the tertiary institutions pursuing courses in Physician Assistance, among others.



“We have one of the children at UCC, three in the University of Education, others at various stages of education right from the creche to Senior High,” she added.



Rev. Jane Adu however noted that, most orphans find their way in that situation because of bad marriages, hence the Home is establishing a Marriage School where all the facts about marriage will be taught.



According to her, there are 39 factors one has to consider before getting into marriage and that the school when completed will ensure that it imbibe into the youth, these factors so as to help build strong marriages and thereby preventing the orphan’s situation in the country.







MAX International



Max International is a company established with the sole purpose of empowering individuals who are faced daily with dual pressures of health problems and economic hardships.



The environment is riddled with toxins and pollutants, stress levels are soaring in our lives and the levels of good nutrition and exercise dropping significantly.



People feel lost, frustrated and helpless. Steven Scott, realised the massive potential in groundbreaking products that enhance glutathione levels and found a way to enact real positive health improvements for people the world over.