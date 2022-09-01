Mau Ji Tse Association inaugurates band to raise funds for developmental projects in Manya Krobo

Regional News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

An eight-member band has been inaugurated to raise funds in aid of the construction of various developmental projects in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The Mau Ji Tse (God is the Father) Association, a 150-member local NGO out doored the band at a ceremony at the Agomanya taxi rank to among other objectives perform to raise funds to put up bus terminals in the area and an information center at the main Agomanya market among others.



According to executives of the group, the lack of terminals impeded a smooth traffic system in the locality and expressed the hope that the projects when done would ease the road traffic situation in the area.

The bus stops are expected to be put up in specific communities including Atua, Agomanya, and Kpong.



With the group already putting up some of the bus stops after receiving approval from authorities of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), it intends to put up more of these to help drivers and passengers in the communities.



Some of the already constructed bus stops can be located at the Atua Hospital Junction, the Nuaso filling station, and the Kpong new town junction.



Chairman of the Mau Ji Tse Association, Mr. William Bodua explaining the reasons for the inauguration of the band noted that it was inspired to acquire the musical group to raise its quota to help address some infrastructural needs of the community.



He argued that though it was the duty of the government to develop the country, the citizens also bore the responsibility to contribute their quota towards this cause.



“We lack a lot of developmental projects in our communities and most of us believe it’s the responsibility of only the government to undertake these projects but we can also do something to support Kroboland,” said the chairman.



He furthered: We shall use the revenue generated to undertake various projects to help our community. We want to put up an information center within the Agomanya market. When anything happens or anything gets lost, there’s no information center to rely on and the market is too big to be without an information center.



The chairman added that its motivation to establish the band stemmed from the fact that there were no such groups in the locality to liven up social and corporate events.



“Our reason for inaugurating this band stems from the fact that there’s no such band in the Krobo community to perform at various events here and so we realized that we had to procure a band to perform at events in our locality,” he asserted.



According to him, the group was able to finance the cost of the instruments through contributions made by its members over the years.



The eight-member band is expected to play at various social and corporate events including wedding receptions, outdoorings, parties, funerals, graduation ceremonies, etc. as it specializes in all genres of music including reggae, gospel, highlife, cools, etc.



The manager of the band, Augustine Ayeh assured would-be patrons that the band was well equipped with all instruments with professionally skilled and experienced bandsmen to give them their money’s worth.



The group prior to the launch had been performing at various places such as the Royal Senchi Hotel, adding that their patrons mostly enjoyed their performances.

He, therefore, urged members of the general public to patronize them as they were capable of meeting their demands.



History of the Mau Ji Tse Association



The association was formed by its chairman, Mr. William Bodua, and other three members in the year 1987.



As time and years went by, the number of members began to increase as the group continued to help its members financially in trade and hospitality.

The Association also undertakes various charity events including visiting the needy, patients at hospitals, prisons, orphanage homes, and the aged.