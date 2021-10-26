'Maturity is a temperament' – Amaliba jabs President

Politics of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Haruna Amaliba, has expressed that he is appalled by the response of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Chief of Aflao’s request for the immediate completion of his community’s e-block.



The President responded to the Aflao Chief’s request which he raised over the delay to complete the E-block in his community by the ruling government.



According to him (President), “Is he [Aflao Chief] the one to give the minister ultimatum then, he should go ahead and complete the project if he feels it is taking too long. Many of the E-blocks are being worked on across the country.”



His (President) statement has since sparked conversations all over the country and some are commending the president, and others are condemning him for the manner in which he spoke and are demanding an apology.



On Happy FM's ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Don Kwabena Prah, Haruna Amalibah stated, “Due to the free senior high school (SHS) policy, the Chief of Aflao requested that you (President) help to complete the SHS in his community so that they can enjoy the benefit of his policy. What is wrong with what the chief said?”



Haruna bemoaned that there’s no Chief with higher authority than another Chief in Ghana. However, we should all be mindful of our utterances so we don’t end up offending anyone.



“In the international community the perception and the view they have about this country called Ghana before the ascension of President Akuffo-Addo into office has waned,” he said. This he explained makes him feel terrible as a Ghanaian.



He advised that we put all political colors aside and party ideology aside and move forward as a united country with a common destiny. “Because clearly, our current President does not have vision for our country.”