General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mathematics should be thought practically & creatively - Ekis School head

A lot of students find Maths as a difficult subject

The Headmaster for Ekis Montessori school, Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong has underscored the need for Mathematics to be thought more practically and innovatively.



He said the subject scares students but when treated practically and innovatively, it will encourage more people to venture into pursuing engineering and courses that require Mathematics as a background.



He noted when this happens, we will have several professionals who will contribute to the development of the country.



He was speaking to the media at the Maths Day Celebration held by the school.



The event was held at Pokuase Mayera Dunyo.



It was to encourage teachers and parents to use practical means to teach the children math to remove the perception that maths is a difficult subject.



He indicated the school focuses on using practical approaches to train the students since it helps them be practically transformed and develop solutions for the challenges confronting the country.



He explained that mathematics helps in the creativity and analytical of rising who study it.



He said through mathematics, we can understand issues and arrive at logical solutions.



Through mathematics, we will be able to prepare our minds when we have real problems, he added.



Also, he said the study of mathematics allows people to understand the world better.



Some parents also expressed their gratitude to the school saying, the initiative was good and should be held regularly.



They believe children should not fear the study of mathematics but appreciate its relevance to life.



