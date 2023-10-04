Masterless in economic mismanagement – Prof. Steve Hanke jabs BoG Governor

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has criticized Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Ernest Addison, describing him as a "masterclass in monetary mismanagement."
Professor Hanke's comments came in the context of the #OccupyBoG protest organized by a minority of parliament members, who are demanding the resignation of the governor and his deputies in addition to the reversal of a controversial Bank of Ghana building project.
In a series of tweets, Professor Hanke expressed his support for the #OccupyBoG protest, which saw thousands of Ghanaians take to the streets of Accra to demand the resignation of Ernest Addison and his deputies.
His tweet read, "#OccupyBoG: Today, thousands of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra to demand the resignation of Ernest Addison, Ghana's central bank governor. GOV. ADDISON = A MASTERCLASS IN MONETARY MISMANAGEMENT."
Ghana's economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, depreciating currency and general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.
The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, if which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.
