Massive turnout for COVID-19 vaccine on last day

Health News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Most Vaccination Centres in the Tema Metropolis on Friday experienced massive turnout of residents who formed long queues to receive their Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



The exercise, which started on Monday, August 16, is expected to officially end on Friday, August 20, 2021.



The metropolitan health directorate targeted a total of 101,500 residents to be vaccinated at the end of the exercise.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Mante-Din and Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate Centres saw long queues as residents waited to receive the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.



Interacting with some residents, they revealed that they were visiting the centres to receive their jab.



The Reverend Shine Dela-Edem, a Pastor with the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church, Hope Society located at Kakasunaka in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, told the GNA in Tema that he came to the Mante-Din centre because of the crowd in Kpone.











