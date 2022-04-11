Massive transfers hit staff of MMDAs in Savannah Region

Regional News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

Staff of the Local Government Service within the Municipal and District Assemblies in the Savannah Region have been hit with massive transfers as a result of a long stay in their current post.



In a letter signed and issued on behalf of the Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Director, Yaw Adu-Asamoah indicated that the affected officers are expected to report to their new stations on/before April 25, 2022.



"The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has authorized the posting of the under-listed officers, with effect from April 25, 2022.



You are kindly requested to release the officers to report to their new stations.



"By a copy of this letter, the Head of the receiving Assemblies are respectfully requested to report to this office on an assumption of duty of the officers at their new stations, with copies to the office of the Head of Local Government Service.



"This letter takes precedence over our earlier letter no CA/16/16/01A/211 dated April 1, 2022," the letters read.



Sources close to this reporter from the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council have it that workers who have spent more than five years in their current stations are being transferred to different districts within the region, while those who have served ten years or more are required by law to be transferred out of the region (Inter-regional transfers).



